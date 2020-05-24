As warm temperatures push Bay Area residents outside, UCSF doctor says sunlight may kill COVID-19 on surfaces

The upcoming heat wave the Bay Area is set to experience with inland temperatures hitting the 100 degrees by next week encouraged many to enjoy the outdoors this weekend.
"If the virus doesn't kill me at this point then the boredom will kill me at this point," said Lisa, a Danville Resident.
In San Francisco's Dolores Park, circles were painted to help crowds practice social distancing. According to University of California, San Francisco infectious disease doctor, Peter Chin-Hong, sunlight might kill the virus on surfaces.
"In the lab the UV rays in sunlight can kill the virus and also the heat kills the virus. But if you are in Waikiki beach and everyone has COVID-19 it doesn't matter how hot it is," said Dr. Chin Hong.
RELATED: Can heat, sunlight slow spread of COVID-19? Health expert weighs in
Dr. Chin Hong says even though we've entered Phase 2 of reopening, we are still not out of the woods and need to practice social distancing.
"When you are outdoors there is a lot of wind making it harder for the virus to make a direct path," said Dr. Hong.
At Lafayette Reservoir many families hiked the trails and enjoyed the warm weather. Lafayette resident, Chun Chi says this weekend he finally saw more people at the trails.
"More people are coming out and enjoying nature and enjoying nature and also keeping social distance," Chi said.
Meanwhile many are searching for ways to cool off in the midst of this pandemic.
But with closed cooling centers, malls, and libraries the San Francisco Department of Emergency suggests to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activities.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions