As warm temperatures push Bay Area residents outside, UCSF doctor says sunlight may kill COVID-19 on surfaces

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warm temperatures pushed many Bay Area residents out of shelter-in-place Saturday afternoon.The upcoming heat wave the Bay Area is set to experience with inland temperatures hitting the 100 degrees by next week encouraged many to enjoy the outdoors this weekend."If the virus doesn't kill me at this point then the boredom will kill me at this point," said Lisa, a Danville Resident.In San Francisco's Dolores Park, circles were painted to help crowds practice social distancing. According to University of California, San Francisco infectious disease doctor, Peter Chin-Hong, sunlight might kill the virus on surfaces."In the lab the UV rays in sunlight can kill the virus and also the heat kills the virus. But if you are in Waikiki beach and everyone has COVID-19 it doesn't matter how hot it is," said Dr. Chin Hong.Dr. Chin Hong says even though we've entered Phase 2 of reopening, we are still not out of the woods and need to practice social distancing."When you are outdoors there is a lot of wind making it harder for the virus to make a direct path," said Dr. Hong.At Lafayette Reservoir many families hiked the trails and enjoyed the warm weather. Lafayette resident, Chun Chi says this weekend he finally saw more people at the trails."More people are coming out and enjoying nature and enjoying nature and also keeping social distance," Chi said.Meanwhile many are searching for ways to cool off in the midst of this pandemic.But with closed cooling centers, malls, and libraries the San Francisco Department of Emergency suggests to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activities.