Woman arrested in Sunnyvale kidnapping of toddler in stolen car, police say

By and Cornell Barnard
Family reacts after toddler found safe in stolen car in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect in the abduction of toddler Jacob Jardine in Sunnyvale has been arrested, police announced Monday morning. Jardine was found safe on Sunday evening, according to the CHP.

The 2-year-old boy was abducted early Sunday morning in Sunnyvale when the car that he was in was stolen while his mother was unloading groceries on the 500 block of North Mathilda Ave.

Police were looking for a brown 2008 Buick Enclave, without license plates, suspected to have been used in the abduction. After discovering Jardine inside the stolen SUV, officers found surveillance video that police say implicated suspect Luong "Tammy" Huynh, 29.

She was arrested by police around 8:30 p.m. Sunday as she was returning to her residence in San Jose.

She's currently being held in Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of kidnapping, child endangerment and vehicle theft.



Jacob's grandmother Shawna Thiel cried tears of joy as she spoke live to ABC7 News reporter Cornell Barnard and reacted to news of her grandson being found.

"I want to thank the police department, the CHP, the news, and everybody out there that helped us find this baby. I appreciate every single one of you and I promise that all of you guys will be in my prayers tonight, thank you so much," said Thiel.

Jacob was in the stolen SUV that was taken just before 4 a.m. Sunday outside the Travel Inn in Sunnyvale. His mother Melissa Jardine said she was bringing groceries inside to her hotel room, left Jacob in the vehicle since he was sleeping, and shortly afterwards her SUV was stolen with Jacob in the backseat. Hours before he was found she made a plea for help.
"He's a baby, he's little, and I know he's scared, and I know he's hungry and I just want this son back so this whole nightmare can be over," said Melissa Jardine.

Family members are just happy Jacob is OK.

"Super excited that he was found, can't wait to give him a hug and make sure that he was okay. It's been the worst couple of hours ever," said Jacob's aunt Migdalia Torres.

Investigators haven't said what happened during the 13-14 hours that Jacob was missing.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

