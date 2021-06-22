EXCLUSIVE: San Francisco man carjacked and kidnapped, forced to jump out of moving car

It's a story you'll see only on ABC7.
RELATED: 94-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in SF attack speaks from the hospital
The 32-year old man requested we not use his name or show his eyes as he described the turn of events.
The man explained he had taken a moment to sit in his Toyota in the Sunset when a man suddenly approached, showed he had a gun, and ordered him to sit in the passenger seat. The suspect then drove them around the Sunset and demanded the victim's cell phone, credit cards and jewelry.
EXCLUSIVE: 71-year-old warns others after dragged by car in brutal Oakland attack
At one point the man says the suspect asked about his family and who he lived with. That's when the victim says the man threatened to kill him.
"I was really scared his gun was on my face like that," said the man, pointing to his forehead.
That's the moment the man decided to jump out of the car which was going at a speed of over 30-miles an hour.
"I had no choice, I had no choice, If I don't do anything maybe I will die. He will kill me."
EXCLUSIVE: Thai woman brutally attacked on BART shares story, says 'feels like we're the target'
Despite being scared to go outside and unable to work because of the mental trauma, the victim says he is speaking out to raise awareness to others and help catch the suspect.
"Be careful if you go to work early or come back home late time," he said.
When asked if he felt like he was attacked because of his race given the number of attacks on Asian Americans over the past year and a half, he said he believed the attack was random but believes criminals may have targeted the Sunset because there are so many Asians in the area.
There is a GoFundMe account to raise money for medical expenses and to help the family with lost wages as he recovers. You can go here to contribute.
Police recovered the man's car a short time later. No arrests have been made. SFPD encourages anyone with information to call their anonymous 24-hour tip line 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Bay Area Asian Americans share powerful, painful memories of hate
- 83-year-old Asian man describes debilitating SF attack, warns people 'to be careful'
- 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
- Asian American victim considers moving out of state after brutal attack in SF
- EXCLUSIVE: 75-year-old Asian man warned about increase in attacks days before murder in Oakland
- Daniel Dae Kim, members of Congress to testify on discrimination, violence against Asian Americans
- Asian grandma knocked unconscious in unprovoked attack in NY
- Family outraged over SF DA's description of 84-year-old Asian man's suspected killer
- Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents reported across US since March 2020, group says
- 'This is horrific': SFPD to step up patrols amid string of violent attacks on Asian Americans
- Daniel Wu, W. Kamau Bell discuss shocking crimes against Asian Americans
- Santa Cruz Warriors guard Jeremy Lin comments on racial slur directed at him
- #StandForAsians rally draws hundreds in San Mateo with 7th grader leading the charge
- Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu discuss violent crimes against Asian Americans in Bay Area
- Police investigating after Asian man stabbed in back in NYC's Chinatown
- Burma Superstar offers $5,000 reward as ABC7 receives reports of additional attacks on Asian Americans
- EXCLUSIVE: Former Bay Area gang member arrested after threatening to kill Asians online
- 'We're on alert': Volunteers arm Oakland Chinatown business owners with air horns for safety
- Arrest in NYC assault on Chinese woman after Olivia Munn called for public's help
- Hundreds of people are volunteering to escort elderly Asian Americans to help keep them safe
- Surge in racism against Asian Americans spurs calls for change
- Oakland police chief visits Chinatown shops, emphasizes need for 'greater presence' after attacks, crime