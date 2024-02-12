Disappointed 49ers fans return to San Jose without Super Bowl win

San Francisco 49er fans are leaving Las Vegas with heavy hearts after their team lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Francisco 49er fans are leaving Las Vegas with heavy hearts after their team lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Many fans landed in San Jose with their heads held high, still proudly representing their Niners gear.

"We're just coming back from Vegas after an epic weekend but a disappointing loss," Deep Nishar, a Los Altos resident said.

The faithful, coming home to San Jose without that prized Super Bowl win.

"A nail biting experience," Greg Bedford, a Mountain View resident said.

Although it was a tough loss to swallow, fans on arriving flights from Vegas said they are staying faithful to the bay after a once in a lifetime experience.

"You go there, you're pumped up, you're doing so well, and then all of the sudden, it slips away from you and this one was so close, so close," Nishar said.

"Disappointing, hard to take it, I think the Bay Area would have been so happy and everyone would have been so happy here," Brian Hom, a San Jose resident said.

Hom and his wife said they got tickets from a random drawing as season ticket holders.

He describes what the moment was like when the Chiefs scored their final touchdown in overtime.

"It was very disappointing, we were sitting there, there were some Kansas City Chief fans there at the end of the game, they were hugging and at the end of the game, we were just sitting there in shock, just unbelievable," Hom said. "All the 49er fans were just walking out with their heads down."

While others, being welcomed home by family and furry friends are keeping their hopes high for next year.

"I understand that KC is good too, but I think we have the better team, the better players, I just think that unfortunately we lost, but hopefully we can do it next year," Bedford said.

The team is expected to land at SJC sometime after 1 p.m. on Monday.

