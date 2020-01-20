Tickets to watch 49ers in Super Bowl selling for thousands of dollars

MIAMI (KGO) -- So you want to watch the 49ers in Super Bowl 54 in person? It will cost you a pretty penny to go to the game and to get to Miami.
The cheapest re-sale tickets on Ticketmaster this morning are going for just under $5,000, and that's for the 300-section far from the field. If you want to be closer to the action, tickets for the club section next the field will cost you almost $33,600. Expect ticket prices to go up as the days go on.
If you're looking for flights to the big game, you better book now. Miami-bound flights departing from SFO on Friday, January 31 are ranging between $500 and $750.
Of course prices for both tickets and flights will go up the closer we get to next Super Bowl Sunday.
