Bay Area businesses compete in TikTok's Gridiron Grub Contest for chance to win $5K

San Francisco's Le Marais Bakery competes in TikTok's Gridiron Grub Contest ahead of Super Bowl for chance to win $5,000.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Super Bowl Sunday is almost here and some Bay Area businesses are showing off their tasty foods for the big game in a TikTok contest.

TikTok's Gridiron Grub Contest gives small businesses a chance to win $5,000, by creating a TikTok video showing what they're cooking up for the big game and telling about their business.

The owners of Le Marais Bakery in San Francisco posted a video showing the process of making their Super Bowl "delicacy-a-doughy" treat that includes jalapenos and cheese. It shows the process from start to finish and people's reactions to it, while Super Bowl Sunday halftime performer Rihanna's "Umbrella" song plays.

Husband and wife team Patrick Ascaso and Joanna Pulcini-Ascaso own Le Marais Bakery and Grande Creperie in the Ferry Building.

"I think it's the perfect balance of spice and saltiness and flakiness of the croissant," Patrick Ascaso said. "I think when I ate it, when Joanna brought it back, I don't get excited that often when I eat now bakery goods because, after 12 years, you've seen a lot. But this one was just amazing."

"If we win, we would get a new awning for our commissary kitchen on Sutter Street as a small business coming out of COVID and kind of working our way through that and being in San Francisco, it's always kind of hard to get those things that you would really love to have," said Joanna Pulcini-Ascaso.

Five small businesses will win the TikTok contest and they're judged on three criteria: creativity, storytelling and food appeal.

Businesses need to post their videos before the game ends on Sunday.

They're asked to include the hashtags # GridironGrubContest, #smallbusiness and the name of the city where the business is located.

