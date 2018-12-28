CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Newman officer

A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of Newman Police Department Corporal Ronil Singh, according to a report.

NEWMAN, Calif. --
Gustavo Perez Arriaga, the man accused of shooting and killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh, has been captured.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says that Arriaga was taken into custody in Kern County on early Friday morning.

VIDEO: 'Please remember the man': Police chief gives emotional statement, calling slain Newman Cpl. Ronil Singh an 'American patriot'

The suspect's brother, 25-year-old Adrian Virgen and a co-worker 32-year-old Erik Razo Quiroz were also arrested on "accessory after the fact" charges for attempting to protect Arriaga.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson says that the suspect is in this country illegally and was attempting to make his way to Mexico when he was arrested. He was found at a house in Kern County that was being monitored by law enforcement.

Sheriff Christianson says that Arriaga was a member of the Sureños street gang and had been arrested twice before on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.



The Sheriff said that Arriaga crossed into Arizona from Mexico illegally a couple of years ago and it is believed that he had been working on farms in California's Central Valley.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy tweeted his thanks to deputies for the arrest.



Arriaga is accused of killing Corporal Singh when he conducted a traffic stop on Arriaga's pickup truck in the small town of Newman in California's Central Valley early Wednesday morning, for suspicion of driving under the influence.

As he pulled over the vehicle, Corporal Singh described it to dispatchers as a silver Dodge Ram with paper plates from AR Auto, a dealership in the city of Merced.

RELATED: Pres. Trump weighs in after officials report suspect in officer's death was in country illegally

Moments later, Singh called in for shots fired.

Several deputies from both Stanislaus and Merced counties responded, where they found the truck and suspect gone and Corporal Singh lying on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

RELATED: Suspect accused of killing Newman police officer is in US illegally, authorities say

That set off a statewide search for the suspect and his truck. Law enforcement quickly released surveillance video from a store showing the suspect.

The truck was found outside the city of Newman in a mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon, but the suspect was not found in the area.

VIDEO: Police chief gives emotional statement, calls slain Newman Cpl. Ronil Singh an 'American patriot'
At an emotional news conference on Thursday, Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson remembered Cpl. Ronil Singh as an "American patriot" who came to the U.S. to become a police officer and loved his wife and 5-month-old son dearly.



A memorial fund has been set up for Corporal Singh. Donations can be made in several different ways:

In person:

Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department)

Mailed to:
Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association
Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund
PO Box 2314
Ceres, CA 95307

Online:
https://www.stanislaussworn.com/donation.html

The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association says please be aware there are NO other approved or authorized memorial fund or online fundraising accounts that will be established.

Take a look at the latest stories, videos and updates on the shooting death of Corporal Ronil Singh.
Search warrant served in Merced Co. in connection with fatal shooting of officer
Trump weighs in after police report suspect in officer's death is in US illegally
Chief calls slain Newman Cpl. Ron Singh an 'American patriot'
Authorities search for suspect who shot, killed Newman cop, suspect vehicle found
