Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Newman officer

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, the man accused of shooting and killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh, has been captured.The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says that Arriaga was taken into custody in Kern County on early Friday morning.The suspect's brother, 25-year-old Adrian Virgen and a co-worker 32-year-old Erik Razo Quiroz were also arrested on "accessory after the fact" charges for attempting to protect Arriaga.Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson says that the suspect is in this country illegally and was attempting to make his way to Mexico when he was arrested. He was found at a house in Kern County that was being monitored by law enforcement.Sheriff Christianson says that Arriaga was a member of the Sureños street gang and had been arrested twice before on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.The Sheriff said that Arriaga crossed into Arizona from Mexico illegally a couple of years ago and it is believed that he had been working on farms in California's Central Valley.Congressman Kevin McCarthy tweeted his thanks to deputies for the arrest.Arriaga is accused of killing Corporal Singh when he conducted a traffic stop on Arriaga's pickup truck in the small town of Newman in California's Central Valley early Wednesday morning, for suspicion of driving under the influence.As he pulled over the vehicle, Corporal Singh described it to dispatchers as a silver Dodge Ram with paper plates from AR Auto, a dealership in the city of Merced.Moments later, Singh called in for shots fired.Several deputies from both Stanislaus and Merced counties responded, where they found the truck and suspect gone and Corporal Singh lying on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.That set off a statewide search for the suspect and his truck. Law enforcement quickly released surveillance video from a store showing the suspect.The truck was found outside the city of Newman in a mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon, but the suspect was not found in the area.A memorial fund has been set up for Corporal Singh. Donations can be made in several different ways:Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department)Stanislaus Sworn Deputies AssociationCorporal Ronil Singh Memorial FundPO Box 2314Ceres, CA 95307The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association says please be aware there are NO other approved or authorized memorial fund or online fundraising accounts that will be established.