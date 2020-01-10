18-year-old in custody after stabbing teen boyfriend in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Officers responded to a stabbing of a 17-year-old male outside a Target store on the 1700 block of Story Road in San Jose on Thursday at around 1:47 p.m.

The victim was stabbed by his 18-year-old girlfriend, and was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and will be booked into Santa Clara Jail for domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

