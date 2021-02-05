Suspect in deadly SF crash ran red light, was driving stolen car, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A traffic collision left a 26-year-old pedestrian dead and sent several other people to a hospital on Thursday morning near San Francisco State University, police said.

The collision happened just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Lake Merced Boulevard at Higuera Avenue, San Francisco police said.

Later Thursday, police revealed that the suspect involved in the crash was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) after a grand theft conviction and was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer that had previously been reported stolen out of San Jose.

31-year-old San Francisco resident Jerry Lyons, was taken to the hospital and later taken into police custody.

Lyons is facing several charges, including DUI, speeding and running a red light. We have a full list of his charges at the bottom of this post.

At the scene, officers found the 26-year-old victim in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The collision involved eight cars and, as a result, five people were hospitalized, all with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The city's Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call the Police Department's 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text TIP411 with "SFPD" at the beginning of the message.

San Francisco police filed the following charges against Lyons:

  • Gross Vehicular Manslaughter
  • Vehicular Manslaughter
  • Felony Hit and Run
  • DUI Causing Injury to Another
  • Driving a Stolen Vehicle
  • Reckless Driving Causing Injury to Another
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Hit and Run/Property Damage
  • Failure to Stop for a Red Light
  • Speeding
  • Committing an Offense While on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS)


Lyons was released on PRCS to county probation from California State Prison following a grand theft conviction, according to police.
