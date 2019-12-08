Suspect, officer injured after shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco police officer and a burglary suspect are hospitalized following a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District.

Police say the officer is expected to be okay, but the suspect has life-threatening injuries. The department says it's the first officer-involved shooting this year.

"I heard six to eight gunshots, then I heard somebody yelling," said neighbor Cooper Temple.

Neighbors heard gunfire around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the Mission.

Police say two officers were investigating a possible burglary in progress at a residence at Capp and 23rd streets when they encountered a suspect matching the same description.

"The suspect assaulted officers and then an officer-involved shooting ensued," said SFPD Officer Robert Rueca.

One man who wanted to remain anonymous said he witnessed the shooting.

"I saw a little scuffle between the two officers and what appeared to be an intoxicated person, right away they let off eight shots," he said.

Police say the suspect was wounded. Authorities say the man was armed but offered few details.

"The suspect assaulted the officer with a weapon. I'm unable to describe the weapon," said Rueca.

One officer was hurt in the incident with unspecified injuries and is now recovering at the hospital.

Police Chief William Scott was at the scene for the investigation that's now underway.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscomission districtofficer injuredpolice officer injuredofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flooding shuts down parts of SF Muni
Police identify 3 victims in deadly overnight crash in Orinda
Heavy rain prompts Flood Warning for SF
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Crowds brave cold to see tech-savvy SJ man's annual home holiday display
Entire miniature town built out of gingerbread
40-foot tree topples over, lands on 2 people in SF
Show More
Goodbye to 'Beach Blanket Babylon'
New trailer for 'Free Guy' starring Ryan Reynolds
Slain UPS driver's family questions police response to chase
3 shot in drive-by shooting near market in Fresno County
Dog ingests drugs during walk at Crissy Field Beach in SF
More TOP STORIES News