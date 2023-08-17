Taiwan's vice president stops in Bay Area, drawing supporters and protesters

For many who came out to protest the vice president's stop, the China-Taiwan issue is a domestic problem. But that view was not shared by a group of Taiwanese Americans who gathered across the street.

BURGLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- There were opposing rallies Wednesday afternoon in Burlingame. One in support of, and one against a visit by Lai Ching-te, the Vice President of Taiwan.

The Taiwanese politician flew into SFO for a brief stop a local hotel, while on his way back home after a diplomatic trip to South America.

On Wednesday night, he also spoke at a banquet.

His visit drew criticism from the Chinese government, which has routinely condemned relations between the U.S. and Taiwan. Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province.

"Ever since 1949, Taiwan and China have been separate entities. But China all along since then, has still claimed that Taiwan is part of China," UC Berkeley political science professor Steven Fish said.

Fish says in recent years, the Chinese government has become much more assertive over claiming Taiwan - a democratic, self-ruled island just off its coast.

"As a Chinese, we want our motherland united since Taiwan is a part of China," Qisun Feng, who was protesting the visit, said.

For many who came out to protest the vice president's stop, the China-Taiwan issue is a domestic problem.

One that the US needs to stay out of.

They say the American government selling arms to the island, as well as visits by politicians like Nancy Pelosi benefits no one.

"US government, they need to step out. They need to leave it alone, let China and Taiwan solve the problem," Jen Chung said.

But that view was not shared by a group of Taiwanese Americans who gathered across the street.

"They say it's one China. That's a big lie in this world. Because every country, they should know Taiwan already exists more than 70 years," Chen Yang said.

Lai, who has been vocal about his desire to see Taiwan as a formally independent country, is largely seen as the most likely person to become the next president of the island.

A lot of people on the Taiwanese side say their presence is about a lot more than just supporting the vice president though.

They tell ABC7 News it's also a way for them to promote democratic values.

Because for many here, those values mean more than almost anything else.

"In Taiwan, people hope not to lose their power to vote, their democracy, and their voice," Mike Chuang said.

