fire

Crews responding to vegetation fire burning near in the Tassajara Valley in Dublin

Crews responding to fire burning in Tassajara Valley in Dublin

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire burning in the Tassajara Hills in Dublin Monday afternoon.

The fire burning near Highland Road and Collier Canyon is currently at 25 acres, according to CAL FIRE. A mutual aid strike team has been requested.

Live video from SKY7 shows a massive flume of smoke covering the hills.

PG&E crews are also responding to the scene for report of low utility lines.

CHP officials are working to shut down Highland Road and Collier Canyon Road.



