Crews responding to vegetation fire burning near in the Tassajara Valley in Dublin

Firefighters are battling a 25 acre wildfire in the vicinity of Highland Rd and Camino Tassajara. #CaminoIncident @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/OWqn2cat8c — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 23, 2022

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire burning in the Tassajara Hills in Dublin Monday afternoon.The fire burning near Highland Road and Collier Canyon is currently at 25 acres, according to CAL FIRE. A mutual aid strike team has been requested.Live video from SKY7 shows a massive flume of smoke covering the hills.PG&E crews are also responding to the scene for report of low utility lines.CHP officials are working to shut down Highland Road and Collier Canyon Road.