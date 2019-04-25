Play 'I Spy' with CIA's new Instagram account

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- The CIA has officially joined Instagram and kicked off a game of "I Spy" at the same time.The CIA's account with the Menlo Park company includes the line "I spy with my little eye..." inviting users to spot hidden messages and clues in their photograph.An office desk is filled with many cloak-and-dagger items.Do you see a map of Russia? A special badge? An evil eye coaster? A special message on a notebook?CIA director Gina Haspel says the account is a recruiting tool, but it is also designed to be about transparency, something that may be at odds for an agency dedicated to the collection of secrets.The agency already has a presence on Twitter and Facebook.