bay area life

Save energy and promote energy efficiency with Energy Upgrade California

Energy Upgrade California is a statewide initiative committed to uniting organizations and communities in saving energy and increasing energy efficiency.

The Energy Upgrade California Community is the online home for organizations throughout California that have joined the Keep It Golden movement. Each organization, business, and group involved is united in its commitment to support California, as we work together to double our state's energy efficiency.

In the Energy Upgrade California Community, you'll find great resources that will guide your organization in making smart energy choices. Click below to access the tools, knowledge, and inspiration that you need to help your organization become an energy leader in your community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycaliforniaenergysocietybay area life
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA LIFE
Next-level tailgate party at Levi's Stadium
Norma's miraculous road to recovery
Crab Feast Mendocino 2020
Team Visa Summit 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fans return to SFO after 49ers disappointing loss
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments
Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Trump
New travel restrictions in place at SFO due to coronavirus outbreak
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Show More
Wiener to lay out proposal to turn PG&E into public utility
49ers fans discuss heartbreaking loss as they head back home
Antioch teen killed in shooting outside high school identified
Stephanopoulos, Muir, Davis to moderate ABC News Democratic debate
WATCH IN 60: 49ers fans return to Bay Area, emotional Google ad, CA primary voting
More TOP STORIES News