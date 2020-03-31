Coronavirus

Privacy, security concerns for Zoom users, official says

NEW YORK -- The surge in video conferencing using the app Zoom is raising privacy and security concerns.

New York's Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to the company asking what, if any, new security measures it's put in place to handle the increased traffic.

Tuesday morning, the FBI is warning that hackers have been able to hijack meetings and educational sessions on the app over the last few weeks.

The letter referred to Zoom as an essential and valuable platform, but also noted the company has been slow to address security flaws.

Tips to avoid hackers:
- Do not make meetings or classrooms public. In Zoom, there are two options to make a meeting private: require a meeting password or use the waiting room feature and control the admittance of guests.

- Do not share a link to a teleconference or classroom on an unrestricted publicly available social media post. Provide the link directly to specific people.
- Manage screensharing options. In Zoom, change screensharing to "Host Only."
- Ensure users are using the updated version of remote access/meeting applications. In January 2020, Zoom updated their software. In their security update, the teleconference software provider added passwords by default for meetings and disabled the ability to randomly scan for meetings to join.
- Lastly, ensure that your organization's telework policy or guide addresses requirements for physical and information security.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Empire State building lit like a siren for medical workers
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 7 new deaths, 342 new cases
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 7 new deaths, 342 new cases
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' over COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Worldwide confirmed cases top 800,000
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' over COVID-19
East Bay pop-up lab to improve speed of COVID-19 test results
Pacifica nursing home pegged as COVID-19 'hot spot' struggling to access testing kits
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Empire State building lit like a siren for medical workers
Show More
Bay Area shelter-in-place order to be extended until May 1
Coronavirus: Moms forced to choose husband or doula in delivery room
SF neighborhood honors COVID-19 front line heroes by making noise
Coronavirus: Friends hope death of SoCal man, 34, serves as warning
Stanford ramps up 'telehealth' to help protect patients, providers
More TOP STORIES News