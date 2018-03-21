SELF DRIVING CAR

Video shows deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle

EMBED </>More Videos

Arizona officials took the unexpected step of releasing video from a fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber car that happened earlier in the week. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Arizona officials took the unexpected step of releasing video from a fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber car that happened earlier in the week.

VIDEO: Moments before fatal Arizona Uber self-driving car crash
EMBED More News Videos

Arizona officials took the unexpected step of releasing video from a fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber car that happened earlier in the week.


The fatal crash in Tempe, Arizona, sent shock waves through the world of self-driving cars. Some experts called for a halt of testing nation-wide.


The video shows the outside of the vehicle leading up to the fatal collision and the inside where a tester was sitting in the driver's seat.

RELATED: Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars in San Francisco after deadly crash in Arizona

Toward the end of the video you can see his reaction as the car fails to stop. The video does not show the collision due to the graphic nature of the impact.

The Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the crash.

Watch the video in the player above.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on self-driving cars.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyautomotiveuberauto newsself driving carwoman killedpedestrianspedestrian injuredpedestrian killedu.s. & worldArizonaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fatal self-driving Uber crash could send waves through industry
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars in San Francisco after deadly crash
SELF DRIVING CAR
Uber plans to make flying taxis reality by 2020
Autonomous car companies hitting the gas as Waymo files for driverless permit
Autonomous car makers riding the brakes on CA driverless test permits
CNET executive editor discusses push for self-driving cars
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier discusses rollback of emission standards
More self driving car
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News