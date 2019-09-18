Where are we with smart speakers? We take a closer look

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Smart speakers are everywhere.My father, a long time Silicon Valley engineer, has one set up in his home, so I know this to be true.They are expected to be the big gift this holiday season and soon more than two million kids, 11 and younger, having access to one of these assistants.So, what does this mean to you and your family?Here to talk about that is Dan Granger. He is the CEO and Founder of Oxford Road, a Southern California marketing agency that specializes in podcasts and everything new.