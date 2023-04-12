Here is some advice if you're trying to buy your first home in Bay Area

Chasing your dreams of owning a home doesn't have to be as difficult as you think. Here are some tips from a housing counselor.

Think you're too young to buy your first home? Maybe not.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Think you're too young to buy your first home? Maybe not. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney introduces us to a 20 something Bay Area renter on the path to home ownership.

Brandon Lim has grown up learning the ins and outs of home buying.

He would go with his family to open houses.

"Did this with my parents and my sister growing up. Weird family activity to do," said Brandon Lim, a Daly City resident.

Lim is open to buying a home in partnership with others. It's called Tenants in Common or TIC.

Housing counselor Jacqueline Marcelos of the Mission Economic Development Agency says buying a home jointly with others increases your buying power.

"It's also going to increase your capacity to buy in. So it's important to know how many people are going to be, if we're going to combine income."

Lim realizes one of the biggest obstacle to home ownership is a down payment. He knows the less you put down, the more restrictions he will face on his loan. At age 25, he's already saving where he can and thinking about his future.

MORE: Bay Area Housing Crisis: First time home buyer tips

Marcelos gives Lim an "A" for planning ahead and budgeting.

She also says there are programs available making below market housing units available to first time homebuyers.

"263,000, 3,000, 400,000, maybe one bedroom in San Francisco, that's it's really, really really nice," Marcelos said.

MORE: New California program for first-time homebuyers will let you borrow down payment at 0% interest

These programs are on a lottery basis, but even without an assistance program, you could still qualify for a home.

The Association of Realtors says you can qualify in Solano County with a minimum income of just $75.000 The most expensive homes are in San Mateo County with a qualifying income of a whopping $274,500.

"I just think of rent is, you know, you're not building up toward equity. This is where I want to set down roots and I'm very confident about that and want to build towards something bigger," Lim said.

Be sure to reach out to a HUD certified housing counselor for free homebuyer workshops.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live