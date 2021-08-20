tesla

Tesla's debut of new humanoid robot workers was anything but normal

EMBED <>More Videos

Tesla's bizarre debut of new humanoid robot workers

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk made major headlines that have grown to become customary, after he debuted the look of the company's new humanoid robot.

Musk unveiled the new markups Thursday at Tesla's AI Day event in Palo Alto. The design will include a digital screen where a human's face should be on a body. Musk went one step further an brought out an actual human on the event stage to demonstrate.

Since Musk didn't have a prototype ready, a person dressed as the robot showed off some dance moves in its place.

Musk said the humanoid workers could perform "boring, repetitive and dangerous" work at any of the company's production factories, and could be available by next year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyauto industryrobotsteslaelon muskelectric vehiclesauto newscar
TESLA
Hertz is buying 100K Teslas
Fremont police adds Tesla Model Y to its patrol fleet
Driver of Tesla reportedly on Autopilot arrested for DUI in California
Man claimed to be victim in Tesla crash, proved wrong by car's camera
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News