Tesla employee injured after Model X crashes into tree, catches fire in Fremont

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a Tesla crashed into a tree on Paseo Padre Parkway in Fremont, sparking a fire. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
A Tesla driver was lucky to walk away from a fiery crash Monday morning in Fremont, authorities said.

RELATED: Tesla that caught fire in Los Gatos reignites at Campbell auto shop

Police believe fatigue could have been a factor in the crash on southbound Paseo Padre Parkway at Thornton Avenue.

The Tesla Model X slammed into a tree about 7:10 a.m. Police posted photos showing the vehicle gutted by fire.



The driver, the only occupant in the car, suffered only minor injuries, police said. They say the driver was a Tesla employee who just worked a 12-hour shift.

Engineers from Tesla's local factory are responding to study the crash, Fremont police said.

VIDEO: Tesla belonging to Hollywood director bursts into flames in Los Angeles

Southbound Paseo Padre Parkway has reopened after being closed due to the crash.

See more stories and videos about Tesla.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teslacar firecar crashroad closureFremont
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SF Giants' Bruce Bochy to retire after 2019 season
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Oakland Diocese releases names of clergy accused of sexual abuse of minors
EXCLUSIVE: Adopted woman finds relative in Bay Area after 17-year search
Lucky foods for Lunar New Year
Suspect fatally shot by Napa Co. sheriff's deputy overnight
Former Pres. Obama in Oakland for My Brother's Keeper event
Show More
7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in Santa Rosa
I-5 over the Grapevine now open
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, dry holiday in Bay Area
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
Several lanes of westbound I-80 reopen in Pinole after crash
More News