Southbound Paseo Padre Pkwy at Thornton is closed due to a single vehicle collision.

At approx. 7:10 am, a driver (single occupant) collided with a tree, resulting in a fire. The driver sustained non-life threatening visible injuries and was transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/MR3f0PUtPl — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) February 18, 2019

A Tesla driver was lucky to walk away from a fiery crash Monday morning in Fremont, authorities said.Police believe fatigue could have been a factor in the crash on southbound Paseo Padre Parkway at Thornton Avenue.The Tesla Model X slammed into a tree about 7:10 a.m. Police posted photos showing the vehicle gutted by fire.The driver, the only occupant in the car, suffered only minor injuries, police said. They say the driver was a Tesla employee who just worked a 12-hour shift.Engineers from Tesla's local factory are responding to study the crash, Fremont police said.Southbound Paseo Padre Parkway has reopened after being closed due to the crash.