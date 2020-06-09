Coronavirus

Several Tesla employees tested positive for COVID-19 after Fremont plant reopened, report says

FREMONT, Calif. -- Just days after Tesla reopened its Fremont plant, several employees reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Two of the positive cases were at the company's seat assembly facility, which is just a short drive from the main plant in Fremont, according to the Washington Post.

RELATED: Who's liable if I get sick with COVID-19 at my job?

The affected employees were told to stay home. You may remember CEO Elon Musk clashed with Alameda County about reopening over safety during this pandemic.

The Fremont plant reopened on May 18. The 10,000 workers in the East Bay are required to wear masks and limit contact with others.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fremontteslaelon muskcoronaviruscovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
'New Yorkers did it, it's that simple' Cuomo says on day 100
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Thurmond gives guidance to reopen CA schools
Contra Costa Co. lays out plan to reopen bars, gyms, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family to say final goodbye to George Floyd today
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area family threatened while wearing 'Black Lives Matter' shirts
George Floyd Bay Area updates: Muni to stop all service for 8 minutes and 46 seconds
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
Trump tweets conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester
Group demands justice for man fatally shot by CHP in Oakland
Sheriff: Heroic resident helped tackle ambush shooter
Show More
Demonstrations, briefings planned in SF Bay Area
Disbarment urged for attorney who spat on teen protesting at BLM march
Judge issues order halting removal of iconic Lee statue for 10 days
Demand for action after black man handcuffed for 'dancing in the street'
What we know about CA bars, gyms, pro sports, theaters reopening
More TOP STORIES News