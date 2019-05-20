Texas girl allegedly kidnapped by stranger found safe; suspect in custody

FORT WORTH, Texas -- An 8-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted in broad daylight while her mother tried to stop the kidnapping was found safe early Sunday, thanks to the help of police and her Texas community.

Fort Worth police say a stranger pulled Salem Sabatka into his car Saturday evening. Surveillance video shows the girl's mom crying for help as she tried running after the suspect's car.

Two alert citizens spotted the suspect's car outside of a hotel. Police breached the door of the hotel room where Salem was found around 2 .a.m on Sunday.

Police say 51-year-old Michael Webb is in custody and is facing aggravated kidnapping charges.

