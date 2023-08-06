SF unhoused community nonprofit in Mission District at risk of closing

A San Francisco nonprofit focused on helping people on the streets of the Mission District is now in need of help of its own.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco nonprofit focused on helping people on the streets of the Mission District is now in need of help of its own.

"A lot people especially around 24th and Mission are getting moved around a lot...so we're actually seeing a lot of new people coming in that we've never seen before," said Andy McCabe.

McCabe knows the streets of San Francisco's Mission District well, Once unhoused himself, he's now the program director at The Gubbio Project.

The small nonprofit provides everything from a place to rest, to medical services, meals, and connections to housing and treatment. McCabe says demand is going up, but support isn't keeping up.

"We usually have a pretty steady flow of volunteers who come to help out with coffee and you know, help out with people sleeping in the church and passing out hygiene supplies," said McCabe, noting post-pandemic, they're not seeing enough volunteers or donations.

"We have really dedicated folks who are sending us checks each month, but you cannot survive on that alone in this economy," said Lydia Bransten, Executive Director, Gubbio Project, adding they are keeping the doors open month-to-month for people like Trevor Watson.

"Going here and having a place to lay down because at night it's hard and here, you don't have to worry about it," said Watson.

But, Bransten is worried about what's next for people in need of services like theirs.

"Those are people that are not sitting on the street. These are people who are able to rest, and we're providing them with that connection to other services. But being able to translate that into funding has been really challenging," said Bransten, noting she's hoping city funding will come through, but that's still months in the making and there are no guarantees.

"What we really need is... we need the San Franciscans who think that this organization is a value and that we're doing work that matters and makes a difference for the people living on the street and the community we live in to support us."

Meanwhile, McCabe knows exactly how much a of a difference a place like The Gubbio Project can make.

"It was through the relationships I built with little places like this that I was able to stay sane and realize I could make a change," said McCabe.

You can make a donation to The Gubbio Project by visiting their website. People are also welcome to mail or drop-off checks at the nonprofit located at

1661 15th Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

