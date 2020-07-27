Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Impact: City orders SF event venue to close, owners argue they've followed COVID-19 safety protocols

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two San Francisco business owners say they followed the rules and were still shut down by the city last week. The two own the Midway SF venue and had planned a 3-day distanced "Mask-Erade" but the City of San Francisco said "no."

Outside of the venue, there are yellow squares where tables would go. Socially distanced and in the street. It's part of the COVID-19 setup at the Midway San Francisco, a venue that was forced to close this past Friday after the city gave them a cease and desist order citing social distancing and food requirements.

CORONAVIRUS WATCH LIST: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

"It's no willy-nilly, it's done out, it's planned out, it's executed," says Peter Glikshtern who is a part owner of the location.

He says that social distancing has been implemented outside and there is a kitchen. Patrons can order food and drinks while they listen to a DJ on the end of the street. Something that has gone on for the last six to seven weeks.

While the table locations are located in a large area going all the way down the street, Glikshtern says everything has been strategically set up.

"There weren't going to be anywhere near the number of people that we have at Dolores Park every day of the week."

RELATED: Mask Up! New face covering rules take effect in San Francisco, kids now included

Glikshtern and his business partner Jordan Langer have more than 50 years of experience when it comes to organizing large events and say they shouldn't be faulted for a safe idea that keeps around 30 people employed.

"So what we're trying to do and what we have done over the past few weeks and what we will continue to do is show that there is a way to come back and there is a way for dining and experiential and festive events to continue to happen," says Langer.

And as for those saying they're trying to make big profits in these tough times, Glikshtern says that's just not the case, "We don't make a lot of money on these events a big part of why we're doing them I'd say 75% of why we're doing these is to get our people back to work."

ABC7 News has reached out to the City of San Francisco to get their take on what happened and have not gotten a response. A city inspector is scheduled to be back at the Dogpatch location on Monday.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirusbay area eventscovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Second stimulus check proposal to be revealed on Monday
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus updates: Another San Quentin death row inmate dies from COVID-19, officials say
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second stimulus check proposal to be revealed on Monday
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
VIDEO: Woman uses racial slur towards Asian worker at Los Altos USPS
'This is a bad image for Oakland': Residents, mayor react after protest that turned violent
Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SJ San Pedro Square debuts outdoor dining, street closed to traffic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: Another San Quentin death row inmate dies from COVID-19, officials say
Hundreds rally in Oakland to support Portland protesters
SF Valencia Street close for weekends for outdoor dining
Vallejo police vow to crack down on sideshows
Mel Gibson reveals COVID-19 hospitalization
More TOP STORIES News