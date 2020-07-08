ABC

ABC to reboot 'The Wonder Years,' show to focus on Black family

The cast of the original "Wonder Years" included Fred Savage, Alley Mills, Dan Lauria, Josh Saviano, Olivia d'Abo and Jason Hervey. (Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

"The Wonder Years" is returning to ABC nearly 30 years after its 1993 series finale.

The original coming-of-age television show starred Fred Savage as a teenager growing up in a suburban middle-class family and ran for six seasons.

The half-hour reboot will instead follow a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, during the turbulent 1960s, the same era as the original.

The network is partnering with Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and "Empire" co-creator Lee Daniels to lead the show, and 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

Savage also committed to an executive producing role.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabcu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to throw special wedding for NYC couple
Longtime '20/20' anchor Hugh Downs dies
Critics Choice Real TV Awards announced
Coronavirus pandemic alters, inspires new ABC primetime schedule
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more counties added to watch list, Newsom announces
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
State's watch list grows to 26 counties
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
United to furlough up to 36,000 employees in October
Stanford University says it will cut 11 of its varsity sports programs
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen
Show More
Slurs officially banned from Scrabble, Hasbro says
Witness describes deadly shooting of Danville doctor
SF CEO's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant caught on camera
Coronavirus updates: Most Californians worried about getting COVID-19, poll finds
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. hit 3 million
More TOP STORIES News