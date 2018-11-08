THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks community mourns mass shooting victims at vigil

A close friend of bouncer Sean Adler, who was killed during the Thousand Oaks mass shooting, remembers him as a small business owner with a dream and the father of two young boys. (KGO-TV)

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
The community is gathering in Thousand Oaks City Hall Thursday night for a vigil for the victims of the horrific mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill.

Hundreds of members of the tight-knit community are gathered, lighting their candles, holding hands, embracing each other, their heads bowed in prayer - all to support the city that, at one point, was named one of the safest cities in America.

ABC7 News spoke to Karen Cormier, who lost one of her close friends, a bouncer at the bar. "I own a networking organization, and the bouncer there last night that lost his life was Sean Adler, business owner, father of two young boys. He owned a small business in Simi called Rivalry Roasters. He had his dream, he opened up a store that was his own. There's a vigil there this evening at his store, there's going to be another one tomorrow night."

Cormer said, "It's devastating. It's devastating what's going on, kids that went to dance last night... I know a lot of people that either were there, who were supposed to be there, or have lost somebody. It's not like I heard somebody, it's this close. And everybody is gathered here tonight and my heart is broken. I'm one of those peace, love... I've got to believe that we are somehow going to figure out a way to stop this."

