THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks shooter was part of 'new generation of veterans,' psychologist says

EMBED </>More Videos

NO FRONT LINE: The effects of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars are different, a Bay Area psychologist says. And the hardest part for most soldiers? Coming home.

by Amanda del Castillo
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Investigators are still searching for a motive in Wednesday's shooting massacre in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Ian David Long, 28, has been identified as the suspected gunman who killed 12 people. Long was found dead at the scene and authorities believe he shot himself.

MORE: How to help victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting

The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed Long served from 2008 to 2013, and was deployed to Afghanistan from November 16, 2010, to June 14, 2011.

Long is part of the so-called "new generation of veterans" who are fighting in an environment experts say is much different than previous wars.

"There's no front line. These wars have been fought primarily through improvised explosive devices," clinical psychologist Dr. Elena Klaw told ABC7 News. "So that means that every man, woman or child that you see could be an enemy."

RELATED: 'Gem of a girl': Young Napa woman who's niece of actress Tamera Mowry identified as Thousand Oaks mass shooting victim

Dr. Klaw is also the director of Veterans Embracing Transition at San Jose State University. She explained the combat experienced in the Iraq or Afghanistan wars could impact a veteran's transition to civilian life.

"You can't tell who's an enemy, and who's a combatant and who isn't," she continued. "So that required an enormous amount of what we call hyper vigilance."

"Veterans have told me that the hardest part of their service has been coming home," Klaw said.

Long's neighbors told the media they suspect he suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD.

RELATED: Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting

On Thursday, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean explained one scenario which involved a crisis intervention team and mental health specialists responding to Long's Newbury Park home.

Dean explained Long was cleared after specialists determined he wasn't qualified to be taken under 5150, referencing the California law code for the temporary involuntary psychiatric commitment of individuals who present a danger to themselves or others due to signs of mental illness.

"My guess is he clearly wasn't deemed to be of imminent risk of harm to self or to others," Klaw explained. "Despite needing mental health treatment."

ABC7 News reached out to the VA Palo Alto Health Care System. A spokesperson confirms Long was not enrolled in VA health care at any time.

Klaw told ABC7 News, "I think the problem is that we have disenfranchised educators, mental health professionals, nurses, social workers. People who provide all levels of care, and have ignored the essential nature of providing a safety net for all vulnerable people that will continue to be at risk of violence."

See more stories, photos, and videos on Thousand Oaks mass shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mass shootingfatal shootingu.s. & worldthousand oaks mass shootinggun violencecaliforniaveteransveteranPTSDiraq warafghanistan warSan JoseSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
Napa County holds vigil for local teen killed in Thousand Oaks massacre
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Thousand Oaks community mourns mass shooting victims at vigil
Thousand Oaks shooting: What led Ian David Long to commit mass murder?
More thousand oaks mass shooting
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks community mourns mass shooting victims at vigil
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in Butte County
Camp Fire destroys at least 20,000 acres in Butte Co.
Napa County holds vigil for local teen killed in Thousand Oaks massacre
Her son survived Las Vegas, but died in Thousand Oaks
Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co.
Journalism students react to allegedly doctored video of CNN's Jim Acosta
Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaks out about Thousand Oaks shooting
Show More
'Gem of a girl': Napa woman victim in Thousand Oaks mass shooting
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: How to help victims
Governor-elect Gavin Newsom reacts to Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: What led Ian David Long to commit mass murder?
Salesforce Transit Center has been closed for as long as it was open
More News