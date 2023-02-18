Push to ban TikTok in US growing as tensions with China heighten following spy balloon discovery

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's growing concern over TikTok and if the Chinese government is able to access personal information about Americans who use the popular app.

It's because of heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, following the discovery of the spy balloon flying over the U.S.

Congress and more than half of U.S. states have already banned TikTok from government devices.

There is a call to ban the app across the country with new legislation that is looking to prevent it from being downloaded on any U.S. device.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Thursday that she would not advise using the social media app.

Monaco spoke in London, where she announced a new U.S. technology "Strike Force." It's aimed at protecting American technology from national security threats.

The Strike Force is a joint effort from the commerce and justice departments.

TikTok is owned by one of China's most valuable private companies, and if requested, TikTok would be required to turn over its data to the Chinese government due to China's national security laws.

"I don't use TikTok and I would not advise anybody to do so because of these concerns," Monaco said. "And the bottom line is, China has been quite clear that they are trying to, mold and put forward the use, norms around technologies that advance their privilege, their interests. Those interests that are not consistent with our own."

U.S. investigators are worried about the amount of personal information the app collects from its users.

The FBI director has also said he was concerned China could use the app to influence users or control their devices.

Monaco says if a company is operating in China and collecting your data it's a good bet the Chinese government is accessing it.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to testify on data security practices to the House Energy and Commerce Committee in March.

