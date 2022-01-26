crime

Apple CEO Tim Cook allegedly stalked by woman who showed up at house, sent photos of loaded gun

EMBED <>More Videos

Apple CEO allegedly stalked by woman who showed up at house

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A restraining order has been filed against a Virginia woman accused of stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook.

In court papers obtained by ABC7 News, Apple security accused the woman of "erratic, threatening and bizarre behavior."

The court papers showed photographs of guns, ammo, and copies of emails apparently sent by the woman.

She has turned up at Cook's home at least twice and has "warned" him to leave his residence.

RELATED: Former eBay execs face cyberstalking charges after allegedly sending gruesome deliveries to couple

The woman, who apparently still in the South Bay area, is now barred from possessing guns or approaching any Apple employee.

Cook's lawyers say the woman stalked and harassed him from the Fall of 2020 to the present time. In emails to Cook, she claims she is the CEO's wife and that he is the father of her twin children.

The alleged stalker emailed Cook about 200 times, the attorneys wrote. In one of the emails sent in November 2020, she attached a photo of a loaded gun and wrote: "My new gun will never return it at this time before I shoot!"

Cook's lawyers say the woman opened fraudulent corporations, some with "highly offensive corporate names" in various states.

RELATED: Woman accused of stalking, sending man 65,000 texts after one date

The documents stated that on Nov. 9, 2020, the woman sent an email to Apple's CEO indicating her desire to have a personal and sexual relationship with him and stated that she "cannot live any longer" and that her "patience are (sic) almost done."

In another email, the woman demanded hundreds of millions of dollars from Cook

Cook's lawyers concluded in one of the documents: "Apple believes that Respondent may be aimed and is still in the South Bay Area and intends to return to Apple's CEO's residence or locate him otherwise in the near future."

A hearing over the restraining order has been scheduled in Santa Clara County Superior Court for March 29.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palo altotim cookcrimeapplestalkinginvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
PG&E's criminal probation to end amid ongoing safety worries
EXCLUSIVE: Woman shoved to ground in Oakland's Chinatown speaks out
Gov. Gavin Newsom in LA after 'porch pirates' target cargo trains
San Jose shooting: These are the 9 victims of the VTA attack
TOP STORIES
2 cases of omicron sub-variant BA.2 detected in Santa Clara Co.
How to get free N95 masks from pharmacies, community health centers
Barry Bonds rejected from Hall of Fame; Big Papi elected
San Bruno BART reopens after 'major medical emergency'
House Speaker Pelosi to run for reelection to Congress
SJ could be 1st in US to require gun liability insurance
EXCLUSIVE: Warriors COO talks booster mandate, keeping fans safe
Show More
EDD stops payments to struggling mom amid massive disability freeze
SFPD stats show 567% increase in AAPI hate crimes in 2021
Officials ID man shot, killed by police at SFO
UCSF neurologist study reveals connections to COVID brain fog
49ers fans 'coming in full force' to NFC Championship in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News