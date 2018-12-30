Tinder date turns into terror in Massachusetts

A Boston area woman is recovering after police say a man she met on the popular dating app Tinder stabbed her multiple times.That man was tased by police, and later died.The family of 24-year-old veterinary assistant Maegan Tapley told ABC News she met 25-year-old Eric Stelzer, a prolific YouTube body builder, on the dating app.The two ended up in Stelzer's home where he allegedly began stabbing Tapley in the face with a knife.Her mother says she tried desperately to escape through a door and a window. Neighbors heard her screams and called 911.Officers forced their way inside the bedroom where Stelzer reportedly claimed he was God, and that Tapley was the devil.Police used stun guns on Stelzer four times to try to subdue him. The 6'7" body builder was left unresponsive and died at a hospital.Tapley was seriously injured and may lose an eye.