ONLINE DATING

Tinder date turns into terror in Massachusetts

EMBED </>More Videos

A Boston area woman is recovering after police say a man she met on the popular dating app Tinder stabbed her multiple times.

BOSTON, Mass. (KGO) --
A Boston area woman is recovering after police say a man she met on the popular dating app Tinder stabbed her multiple times.

That man was tased by police, and later died.

RELATED: Body found of Nebraska woman who disappeared after Tinder date

The family of 24-year-old veterinary assistant Maegan Tapley told ABC News she met 25-year-old Eric Stelzer, a prolific YouTube body builder, on the dating app.

The two ended up in Stelzer's home where he allegedly began stabbing Tapley in the face with a knife.

Her mother says she tried desperately to escape through a door and a window. Neighbors heard her screams and called 911.

RELATED: Police say serial predator may have had California victims

Officers forced their way inside the bedroom where Stelzer reportedly claimed he was God, and that Tapley was the devil.

Police used stun guns on Stelzer four times to try to subdue him. The 6'7" body builder was left unresponsive and died at a hospital.

Tapley was seriously injured and may lose an eye.
Related Topics:
tinderonline datingu.s. & worldtaserpolicedatingMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Body found of woman who vanished after Tinder date
ONLINE DATING
Woman says boyfriend's photos used by thief to catfish victims
New book takes on swipe-right culture, relationships today
New York police warn dating site users of bank fraud scam
Bay Area singles take matchmaker to court
More online dating
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Woman captures brutal SF assault on video
Funeral held for Yemeni boy who died in Oakland hospital
Perris torture case: Home dubbed 'House of Horrors' up for auction
Accuweather Forecast: Filtered sunshine with strong winds overnight
Group of college football fanatics living on South Bay billboard down to two
In-N-Out expanding to Colorado in 2020
Warriors beat Blazers to avenge earlier loss this week
Warriors' Andre Iguodala ejected for 'hostile act' after throwing ball into stands
Show More
Alabama beats Oklahoma to reach title game
Clemson heading to College Football Playoff championship game
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
San Quentin escapee captured in Paso Robles
Suspected hit-and-run crash on Bay Bridge is causing late-night traffic nightmare
More News