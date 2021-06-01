Woman injured by flying tire on I-80 in Pinole

Runaway wheel result in major injuries on I-80 westbound, west of Appian Way. See full press release below:https://t.co/1LiM8XIGjM pic.twitter.com/60A6GEX5Xa — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) June 1, 2021

PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman is injured after a loose tire ping-ponged across lanes of traffic, smacking into cars on I-80 in Pinole Monday afternoon.The CHP says the tire flew off a vehicle driving in the westbound lanes.It bounced all the way over to the eastbound side, hitting a vehicle and then back westbound, hitting yet another car.The tire finally landed on top of a third car, injuring the woman inside.She was rushed to the hospital. There are no word yet on her condition.