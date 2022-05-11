fentanyl

15-month-old dies after possible exposure to fentanyl in Bay Area apartment; parents arrested

"They shared one bed where the child also slept, we found paraphernalia narcotics in the bed."
By Cornell Barnard
Bay Area 15-month-old dies after possible exposure to fentanyl

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- We're learning more about a tragedy in the North Bay where a toddler in Santa Rosa has died. Police say she may have been exposed to the drug fentanyl. Her parents are now in jail facing cruelty charges.

This tragedy is sadly similar to another child's death in the same community.

"I saw a bunch of cop cars, they were talking to a guy, I didn't think anything of it," said Johnie Kosta.

EXCLUSIVE: CA mother warns other families after 18-year-old son dies of fentanyl overdose
Sunday was a very difficult Mother's Day for a Vacaville mother who lost her son to a fentanyl overdose two weeks ago.



Neighbor Johnie Kosta later found out Monday's police response to an apartment on Sonoma Avenue was nothing short of a tragedy.

"Mom had actually called 911, our dispatchers sent multiple officers and medical services," said Santa Rosa Police Sergeant Christopher Mahurin.

Police say they found 15-month-old Charlotte Frostick unresponsive near a substance believed to be fentanyl which was found in her parent's bedroom.

"They shared one bed where the child also slept, we found paraphernalia narcotics in the bed as well as other parts of the bedroom," Mahurin added.

EXCLUSIVE: Mother reacts to murder charge against teen accused in her 12-year-old's fatal overdose
A 16-year-old drug dealer was arrested and charged with murder of a 12-year-old San Jose girl who died of a fentanyl overdose, according to officials.



Little Charlotte was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Her parents, 26-year-old Evan Frostick and 23-year-old Madison Bernard were arrested.

Both parents were booked into the Sonoma County jail, charged with felony child cruelty resulting in death. Both declined our request for an interview.

This case is sadly similar to one in 2019 where a Santa Rosa father and his 13-month-old son were found dead of an accidental fentanyl overdose. Several drug dealers would later be charged by federal prosecutors.

Police say fentanyl has reached crisis proportions on the street. In the past year alone, 17 people have died from fentanyl overdoses in Sonoma County, 55 from other fentanyl-laced drugs.

RELATED: Feds arrest and charge 3 alleged drug dealers in Tenderloin for Santa Rosa man and toddler death

"Even though we are seeing methamphetamine and other drugs, we're seeing it laced with fentanyl, that's what's causing the overdoses.

Police urge everyone to keep drugs away from children. Charlotte's parents could face additional charges if toxicology tests and autopsy reports indicate the presence of fentanyl.

