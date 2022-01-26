Teen charged with murder after 12-year-old San Jose girl dies from fentanyl overdose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Santa Clara County District Attorney's office said Tuesday a 16-year-old drug dealer was arrested and charged with murder in the case of a 12-year-old San Jose girl who died of a fentanyl overdose.Officials said the 16-year-old San Jose resident, who was charged as a minor, sold the drug to the girl in 2020. She died shortly after consuming three-quarters of a single pill. The girl, who was not identified, became the youngest person to fatally overdose in the county in 2020."After thousands of deaths, everyone should know that fentanyl is a deadly poison," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "Thanks to the San Jose Police Department, the Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team, and our investigators, this child's tragically short life may help save others."On Nov. 14, 2020, the girl was with two other teens when she contacted the suspect and bought a "M-30" pill. The group took a video of her lining up the crushed pill for ingestion. After snorting the fentanyl, she passed out and began snoring, a telltale sign of a fentanyl overdose. She was brought to the Regional Medical Center in San Jose where she was declared dead.The dealer's online photo account apparently contained screen shots of public service warnings about fentanyl overdoses. The photos were dated before the girl's death.This is the second time the Santa Clara County district attorney has charged a drug dealer with murder after a fatal overdose. A San Jose man is facing a murder charge after using the social media Snapchat app to sell a fatal opioid to a Santa Clara 18-year-old in 2020.Fentanyl is approximately 50 to 100 times more toxic than morphine. Just a few grains can cause a fatal overdose. Illicit fentanyl is sometimes pressed into pills made to look like other prescription drugs (such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax, and others).In Santa Clara County, fentanyl is especially prevalent in fake generic pills with such street names as "M-30s," "M-box-30s," "pressed blues," "blues," and "Oxy."