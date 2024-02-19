Here's what to do if a Tornado Warning is issued where you live

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When a Tornado Warning is issued, it means either a tornado has been spotted or radar is indicating a tornado is possible. Here is what you should do if you ever find yourself in a tornado warning.

You want to stay away from the second floor of your home. Most damage in tornadoes occurs on the top floor.

You want to go to the lowest level of your house. Make your way to your most interior hallway or bathroom.

You want to avoid windows. You are trying to put as many barriers between yourself and the outside would as possible.

Make sure you have shoes on -- in case you have to walk on debris later -- and put pillows and cushions on top of you for protection.

