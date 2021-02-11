COVID-19 vaccine

WATCH FRIDAY: Medical experts answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a major impact around the world but also in cities across the Bay Area. As the vaccine rolls out, we know you have a lot of questions.

ABC7 is bringing together a panel of experts to try and answer as many questions about the vaccine, distribution, and this ongoing process.

Watch "ABC7 Listens: Vaccine Watch" Friday, Feb. 10, at 4 p.m. on ABC7.

We have created a form where you can submit your questions and we will aim to get them answered.



Take a look at more information about the vaccine and other COVID-19 related stories here.

You can also watch our previous town hall below where a panel of experts answered pressing questions about the shot:


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

WATCH: 'Vaccine Watch: Getting Answers'
EMBED More News Videos

A panel of experts joined ABC7 on Friday to answer pressing questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and where we go from here.


