2 dead in wrong-way crash on Hwy 85 in Mountain View

The collision happened around 1:05 a.m. on northbound state Highway 85 at Evelyn Avenue.
The two-vehicle collision reportedly involved one of the vehicles heading south in the highway's northbound lanes.
One of the vehicles reportedly caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames, CHP officials said.
All northbound lanes of the highway have been closed since around 1:30 a.m. and traffic is being diverted off at Evelyn Avenue.
Drivers are being asked to take alernate routes and the CHP estimates the lanes will be reopen by 6 a.m.
AVOID NB 85 Double Fatal After Evelyn. Estimated time of re-opeing 6am. #SigAlert #MtView @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/mQIFJrmKiA— SueHallTraffic (@SueHallTraffic) September 13, 2019