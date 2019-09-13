Traffic

2 dead in wrong-way crash on Hwy 85 in Mountain View

(KGO-TV)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Two people died in a highway traffic collision early Friday morning in Mountain View involving a wrong-way driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 1:05 a.m. on northbound state Highway 85 at Evelyn Avenue.

The two-vehicle collision reportedly involved one of the vehicles heading south in the highway's northbound lanes.

One of the vehicles reportedly caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames, CHP officials said.

All northbound lanes of the highway have been closed since around 1:30 a.m. and traffic is being diverted off at Evelyn Avenue.

Drivers are being asked to take alernate routes and the CHP estimates the lanes will be reopen by 6 a.m.

