9-year-old killed, 2 others injured in crash on I-680 in Sunol

A 9-year-old was killed and two other people were injured in a three car crash on I-680 in Sunol overnight. (KGO-TV)

SUNOL, Calif. (KGO) --
A 9-year-old girl from Martinez was killed in a three car crash on I-680 in Sunol.

The CHP says it happened at about 12:20 a.m.

A black Dodge was heading northbound on 680 just before Calaveras Road when the driver fell asleep at the wheel and rear ended a white Toyota Corolla.

The Corolla went forward and hit a grey Ford. The Dodge ended up flipping over.

Three people were taken to a local trauma center.

The 9-year-old girl, who was in the white Toyota, died at the hospital.

CHP say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

No word yet on if the driver of the Dodge will face any charges.

Northbound 680 was closed for about 90 minutes for the clean up and investigation but is now back open.
