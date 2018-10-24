The bad and the ugly... there is no good. The top 10 Bay Area Freeway locations with most traffic congestion. @MTCBATA pic.twitter.com/XK9bmjQdA4 — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 24, 2018

For the 4th year in a row U.S. 101, northbound/Interstate 80, eastbound from Cesar Chavez to Treasure Island tunnel is the most congested section of freeway in the Bay Area. pic.twitter.com/iEIU3mxAe5 — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 24, 2018

It's official, traffic is bad in the around Bay Area. On Wednesday morning, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission released a list of troubled roadways. Here's a look at the top five worst commutes.I-80 eastbound in the evening from Cesar Chavez Street to the Treasure Island Tunnel tops the list for the third year in a row.A close second place is I-80 in the morning. The stretch of highway heading into San Francisco from Hercules to the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza continues to rattle the nerves of drivers.In third place, Highway 101 in Santa Clara County. The MTC says the afternoon commute along 101 from Fair Oaks Avenue to Oakland Road and 13th Street is awful.Next up is Interstate 680 northbound in the evening. The stretch of highway from Scott Creek Road to Andrade Road in Alameda County continues to be a commuter nightmare.And rounding out the top five is Highway 4 in Contra Costa County. The MTC says the stretch from Morello Avenue to Port Chicago Highway is a mess during the evening commute.