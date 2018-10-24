TRAFFIC

LIST: MTC names worst commutes in the Bay Area

This undated image shows a sign Treasure Island, Yerba Buena Island sign on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. (KGO-TV)

Ken Miguel
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's official, traffic is bad in the around Bay Area. On Wednesday morning, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission released a list of troubled roadways. Here's a look at the top five worst commutes.

I-80 eastbound in the evening from Cesar Chavez Street to the Treasure Island Tunnel tops the list for the third year in a row.


A close second place is I-80 in the morning. The stretch of highway heading into San Francisco from Hercules to the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza continues to rattle the nerves of drivers.

In third place, Highway 101 in Santa Clara County. The MTC says the afternoon commute along 101 from Fair Oaks Avenue to Oakland Road and 13th Street is awful.


Next up is Interstate 680 northbound in the evening. The stretch of highway from Scott Creek Road to Andrade Road in Alameda County continues to be a commuter nightmare.

And rounding out the top five is Highway 4 in Contra Costa County. The MTC says the stretch from Morello Avenue to Port Chicago Highway is a mess during the evening commute.

