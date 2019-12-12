Traffic

Abandoned vehicle triggers horrific crash on Hwy 101 in Mountain View

Crash on Highway 101 in Mountain View, California on December 12, 2019. (KGO-TV)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Two work trucks slammed into a vehicle that was abandoned on Highway 101 in Mountain View by a driver who was arrested for DUI, the CHP says.

The crash happened in northbound lanes at about 1:45 a.m. All southbound lanes remain closed, all northbound lanes have reopened.

Authorities say the driver arrested for DUI hit the center divider while driving northbound, he then got out of his car. The work trucks then slammed into his vehicle.

The trucks were carrying gravel which has spilled onto the roadway.

The CHP reports only minor injuries in the crash.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.




