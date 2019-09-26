building a better bay area

BART Board of Directors to vote on new gates to reduce fare evasions

By
BART's board of directors is expected to vote on options for new fare gates. The transit agency has been testing different options to tackle one of its biggest issues -- fare evasion.


  • Option one: A swing style. It will be effective against jumping over the gate, pushing through but it won't work against tailgating.

  • Option 2: A retractable barrier. Option 3: Floor to Ceiling turnstiles.

  • Both option 2 and 3 will work against jumping over the gate, pushing through and potentially limit tailgating.

  • The swing style option is BART's top pick according to their agenda.


"We had 89-percent of the people surveyed believed that it was important to reduce fare evasions," said Debora Allen, one of nine BART Board of Directors.

Implementing the swing style barrier gate is estimated to cost $150 million. According to director Allen the funds needed won't come from riders.

"There are grant monies available in different programs that Bart could seek out money for the fare replacement. We have 'Measure RR' money, we have county transportation funding for access," said Allen.

