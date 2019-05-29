Traffic

BART extends commuter service to handle crowds after accident on Bay Bridge

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Commuters who usually drive to San Francisco turned to BART by the thousands this morning after a fatal accident on the Bay Bridge caused a massive backup.

Bart officials said by 8:00 am, they had 4,000 more riders than usual.

RELATED: Man killed in Bay Bridge crash identified

"I was trying to drive but the times for driving said hour and 50 minutes, basically two hours just to get across the bridge because of some big accident," said Malaysia Franklin after waiting in a long line to buy a ticket at the West Oakland Bart station.

Tyrina Lang was at the West Oakland station trying to get her 6-year-old to San Francisco in time for her field trip.



"We usually commute from Vallejo. We carpool. But everything was just so backed up and I had to get her to school. So we had to hop out of the car right here and literally get on Bart because they're still talking about a whole other hour until we get her to school. It's just- it's too much," Lang said as she ran for the train.

We also heard stories of people running late for work and even surgery. Steve Tabor was set to have open heart surgery in San Francisco at 10:00 am. We saw him at the West Oakland Bart station after 9:00 trying to fit into a train.

VIDEO: Traffic backed up for miles after crash on Bay Bridge
EMBED More News Videos

It was a massive traffic backup that had Bay Area commuters scrambling to hop on BART and the ferry.



"We started two hours before, at 8 am, and we thought for sure we'd get to SF and Geary by 10. And then we suddenly saw that there's a 3 hour back up. So we decided to do Bart and now the trains are full," he said.

The trains were very full. People were squeezing into the very last amount of space possible on the trains.



Tabor couldn't fit onto the first one that stopped but he made it onto the second and looked like he would make it on time.

Some people just decided to give up altogether.

"My husband drives in and he saw the freeway on-ramp and turned around and was like I am going to hold off on driving to the city for a while," said Megan Kondrasky.

BART officials said they ran the commuter trains for longer than usual to maximize Transbay capacity.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficoaklandpublic transportationtransportationfatal crashaccidentbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: Traffic backed up for miles after fatal crash on Bay Bridge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News