VIDEO: Traffic backed up for miles after fatal crash on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed on Wednesday across the Bay Bridge after a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.

It was a massive traffic backup that had Bay Area commuters scrambling to take alternate routes, like BART and the ferry.

Some of those commuters who were already on I-80 were left in a standstill for hours.

During the backup, an ABC7 News crew observed someone watching television in their car and a person pulled over to use the restroom in the bushes near the highway.



