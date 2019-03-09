BART trains not running due to massive system-wide computer problems

6:30am update. There is currently no BART service due to a computer problem impacting 2 systems we need to dispatch trains.

Bus agencies that serve our stations have granted us mutual aid which means our riders don’t have to pay. You can plan you bus trip using our Trip Planner. — SFBART (@SFBART) March 9, 2019

To plan an alternative trip using our Trip Planner or our official app. Just enter your stating point and destination and then in options/transit options turn off BART. pic.twitter.com/9YHyrelUSw — SFBART (@SFBART) March 9, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- BART train service is down across the entire system due a power problem that led to a series of computer problems.The transit agency says it has no estimated time for the system to get back online."BART crews working overnight on BART's uninterruptible power supply in Oakland ran into problems that impacted our traction power supply system and train control routing system," wrote the agency in an online statement."Without both these systems, we are not able to safely dispatch trains for service."According to the online post, Traction power sends power to trains and the rotating system is how conrtrol which direction and route the trains take.BART says it has multiple crews trouble shooting the problem, but they have no estimated time for restored service.The agency suggests Riders can use their Trip Planner at bart.gov and our official app to plan alternatives trips.Stay with ABC7 News for the latest on this developing story.