Caltrans preparing for possible closure of Caldecott Tunnel due to PG&E power outage

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Caltrans is preparing to close the Caldecott Tunnel because of the planned outage by PG&E as soon as this evening.
The tunnel would be closed in Contra Costa County and Alameda County on State Route 24.
The agency is working with PG&E to provide emergency power to keep the tunnel open. At this time it is not certain if it will close.
Caltrans also says it has plans to close the Lantos Tunnel along State Route 1 in Pacifica.
