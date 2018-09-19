GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE

Delays expected through 2021 on Golden Gate Bridge due to suicide barrier installation

EMBED </>More Videos

You can expect delays for YEARS. Yes, YEARS as crews work on the suicide barrier under the bridge. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You can expect delays for years as crews have started installing a suicide net under the bridge.

RELATED: Officials approve net to prevent suicides on Golden Gate Bridge

That means at least one lane will be closed in both directions through the year 2021.

The closure is scheduled for 9 p-m through 5-a-m Monday through Thursday and 10 p-m through 7 a-m Friday through Saturday morning.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there are resources out there for you. Visit this page to explore them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficgolden gate bridgesuicidetrafficnewssan francisco countymarin countytraffic delaySan FranciscoSausalito
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Golden Gate Bridge district hopes texting will help reduce teen suicides
Officials approve steel net on Golden Gate Bridge to prevent suicides
GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE
Before you go: Check out these toll hikes, transit changes starting July 1
Ballot Measure would raise Bay Area bridge tolls $3
Golden Gate Bridge inspectors describe their experience
Crews rappel down Golden Gate Bridge towers for inspections
More golden gate bridge
TRAFFIC
Battle escalates over Angel Island-Tiburon ferry
Where to park? Unfinished San Jose 'bikeway' project confuses drivers
Climate conference creates traffic gridlock in San Francisco
Young boy nearly hit by car while boarding school bus
More Traffic
Top Stories
Doctors say it's still too early to predict this year's flu impact
Biggest wildfire in California history fully contained
Prosecutors aim to keep how Colorado mom, girls died secret
Movement to use unwanted produce growing in the Bay Area
Monsanto asks judge to throw out $289M award to Vallejo man in cancer suit
AccuWeather Forecast: Heating up under sunny skies
Maroon 5 reportedly performing at halftime of Super Bowl LIII
Vandals attack neighbors celebrating Christmas early for ill boy
Show More
'Suspicious circumstance' at Half Moon Bay prompts sheriff's investigation
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Firefighters try to save hose in tug-of-war with firenado
McDonald's changes apple pie recipe and some customers are not 'lovin' it'
Small plane crashes into cars in Ft. Bend Co
More News