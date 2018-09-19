Delays expected through 2021 on Golden Gate Bridge due to suicide barrier installation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --You can expect delays for years as crews have started installing a suicide net under the bridge.
That means at least one lane will be closed in both directions through the year 2021.
The closure is scheduled for 9 p-m through 5-a-m Monday through Thursday and 10 p-m through 7 a-m Friday through Saturday morning.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there are resources out there for you. Visit this page to explore them.