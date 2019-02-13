TRAFFIC

Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways

EMBED </>More Videos

The CHP is warning to drivers to slow down as dozens of accidents have been reported on slick roads in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

The CHP is warning drivers to slow down as dozens of accidents have been reported on slicks roads in the Bay Area.

LIVE VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Earlier this morning, a box truck accident blocked three westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge. The truck crashed into a barrier on the right side of the bridge. The accident has been cleared and no injuries have been reported.


The Bay Bridge metering lights were turned on earlier than usual at 5:13 a.m. because of the slick roads.



A crash is blocking lanes of NB I-880 at High Street in Oakland. Significant delays have been reported on the highway.

Also in the East Bay, a four-vehicle accident crash snarled westbound Hwy 24 before the Caldecott Tunnel. The accident blocked two lanes and there are possible injuries.



In the North Bay, the CHP is warning drivers about flooding on Highway 101 near Lucky Drive. Several drivers were seen speeding through the flooding.

Before you head out, track drive times and traffic maps.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficweatherstorm damagebay bridgetruck crashwindwind damagefloodingCHPSan FranciscoSan MateoSan RafaelOaklandSan Jose
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
A Day on BART: What it's like to commute at night
A Day On BART: What riding the Richmond-Warm Springs line is really like
A Day On BART: What it's really like for commuters
A Day On BART: What riding the Richmond-Daly City line is really like
More Traffic
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area
Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Show More
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
Gavin Newsom's office clarifies high-speed rail comments
School bus freed after getting stuck in Sebastopol floodwaters
More News