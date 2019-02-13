Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways

Another look at the WB 80 Bay Bridge crash- truck hit barrier on right side, 3 right lanes blocked for approx 30 mins, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/njiN8ML4Iw — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 13, 2019

Bay Bridge metering lights on early today...5:13am. pic.twitter.com/xmX1fcxHLg — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 13, 2019

WB 24 crash before Caldecott Tunnel- sounds like 4 vehicles involved, possible injuries, 2 right lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/wA753EBJcc — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 13, 2019

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

The CHP is warning drivers to slow down as dozens of accidents have been reported on slicks roads in the Bay Area.Earlier this morning, a box truck accident blocked three westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge. The truck crashed into a barrier on the right side of the bridge. The accident has been cleared and no injuries have been reported.The Bay Bridge metering lights were turned on earlier than usual at 5:13 a.m. because of the slick roads.A crash is blocking lanes of NB I-880 at High Street in Oakland. Significant delays have been reported on the highway.Also in the East Bay, a four-vehicle accident crash snarled westbound Hwy 24 before the Caldecott Tunnel. The accident blocked two lanes and there are possible injuries.In the North Bay, the CHP is warning drivers about flooding on Highway 101 near Lucky Drive. Several drivers were seen speeding through the flooding.