Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways

Earlier this morning, a box truck accident blocked three westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge. The truck crashed into a barrier on the right side of the bridge. The accident has been cleared and no injuries have been reported.
Another look at the WB 80 Bay Bridge crash- truck hit barrier on right side, 3 right lanes blocked for approx 30 mins, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/njiN8ML4Iw— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 13, 2019
The Bay Bridge metering lights were turned on earlier than usual at 5:13 a.m. because of the slick roads.
Bay Bridge metering lights on early today...5:13am. pic.twitter.com/xmX1fcxHLg— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 13, 2019
A crash is blocking lanes of NB I-880 at High Street in Oakland. Significant delays have been reported on the highway.
Also in the East Bay, a four-vehicle accident crash snarled westbound Hwy 24 before the Caldecott Tunnel. The accident blocked two lanes and there are possible injuries.
WB 24 crash before Caldecott Tunnel- sounds like 4 vehicles involved, possible injuries, 2 right lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/wA753EBJcc— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) February 13, 2019
In the North Bay, the CHP is warning drivers about flooding on Highway 101 near Lucky Drive. Several drivers were seen speeding through the flooding.
