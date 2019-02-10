Fresh snowfall on Mount Diablo drew crowds from all over the Bay Area Sunday.George Avram from Danville wasted no time making a run up the mountain with his sons and their friend to hit the sledding slopes."I said let's go, grab the sleds and here we are," said George Avram.A fresh snowfall on Mt. Diablo doesn't happen very often."I remember when I was in third grade I was too young to come up here, it feels great to sled up here now," said Kushal Bhanderi from Danville.Rangers say about 2 inches of snow fell overnight near the summit of Diablo.It didn't stop some brave cyclists from plowing and pedaling through it, uphill.There was enough snow to impress some students from UC Berkeley."I'm from Colorado. When I heard there was snow I imagined a tiny patch, but as someone from Colorado I approve, it's real snow!" said UC Berkeley student Vani Topkar.The lines were long getting into Mt. Diablo State Park throughout the day.Park rangers closed the road about a mile from summit to cars because it wasn't plowed and hazardous.Visitors were still allowed to walk to the top, which many did!