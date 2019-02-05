SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Grab your heavy coats and head outside. Rare snowfall has created a winter wonderland on several Bay Area peaks.
SKY7 flew over Mount Diablo and the foothills between Livermore and Mount Hamilton where it captured a spectacular sight - snow!
It was really coming down in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Reporter Matt Keller even made a snowman.
What happens to a California boy sent to report in the snow.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 5, 2019
Send help! (And hot chocolate) pic.twitter.com/lisIFzt0hT
