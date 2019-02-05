SNOW

VIDEO: A rare sight in the Bay Area - snow-covered hillsides and mountains!

VIDEO: A rare sight in the Bay Area - snow-covered hillsides and mountains!

Let's build a snowman! Here is some stunning video of snowfall around the Bay Area.

Janell Harris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Grab your heavy coats and head outside. Rare snowfall has created a winter wonderland on several Bay Area peaks.

SKY7 flew over Mount Diablo and the foothills between Livermore and Mount Hamilton where it captured a spectacular sight - snow!

It was really coming down in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Reporter Matt Keller even made a snowman.


(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
