What happens to a California boy sent to report in the snow.

Send help! (And hot chocolate) pic.twitter.com/lisIFzt0hT — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 5, 2019

Grab your heavy coats and head outside. Rare snowfall has created a winter wonderland on several Bay Area peaks.SKY7 flew over Mount Diablo and the foothills between Livermore and Mount Hamilton where it captured a spectacular sight - snow!It was really coming down in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Reporter Matt Keller even made a snowman