Fiery accident involving UPS double trailer on NB Hwy 101 in Cotati

An accident involving an overturned UPS double trailer is blocking all lanes of northbound Highway 101 near Railroad Avenue in Cotati. (KGO-TV)

By Jobina Fortson
COTATI, Calif. (KGO) --
An accident involving an overturned UPS double trailer blocked multiple lanes of northbound Highway 101 near Railroad Avenue in Cotati Wednesday morning.

The semi was full of packages and caught fire. The driver of the semi suffered a broken arm but is expected to be okay.

The accident was caused by a sedan that was sitting in the middle of 101 with no driver, according to the CHP.

