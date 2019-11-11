Traffic

Fuel tanker rolls over on Highway 101 in Santa Clara County prompting hazmat response

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters and a hazardous materials crew are at the scene of a fuel tanker rollover on Highway 101 Monday afternoon.

Around 12 pm Cal Fire tweeted that the tanker rolled over on Highway 101 at San Martin in Santa Clara County.

Firefighters, a hazmat team, and additional resources are responding to the scene.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
